Trump’s Mideast envoy admits he was ‘duped’ by Hamas

Special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff admits Hamas ‘duped’ him into believing the terror group was serious about reaching a deal to extend the existing ceasefire with Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East was “duped” by Hamas as he attempted to negotiate an extension of the six-week Gaza truce and accompanying hostage release which ended earlier this month, the envoy admitted over the weekend.

Speaking with Fox News on Sunday, Steve Witkoff acknowledged that it appeared he had been misled by Hamas to believe that the terror group was sincere in its intentions to negotiate a deal to continue the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release that had held for six weeks, from January 19th to March 2nd.

With Israel and Hamas unable to reach an agreement on an expanded deal as part of the second phase of the ceasefire, Witkoff proposed that the two sides extend the truce through the Ramadan and Passover holidays under the same framework as before, with Israel releasing 30 jailed Arab terrorists for every hostage released.

Hamas would, under Witkoff’s proposal, free half of the remaining 59 hostages immediately and the second half at the end of the 50-day ceasefire.

However, Hamas refused to accept the plan, culminating in Israel’s resumption of the war last week.

“I thought we had an acceptable deal,” Witkoff said on Sunday.

“I even thought we had an approval from Hamas. Maybe that’s just me getting duped. I thought we were there, and evidently, we weren’t.”

Noting that Israel had accepted his “bridging proposal,” Witkoff said Hamas was entirely to blame for the failure to extend the Gaza truce.

“This is on Hamas. The United States stands with the State of Israel. That’s a 100% commitment.”

“We’ve expressed that Hamas had every opportunity to demilitarize, to accept the bridging proposal that would have given us a 40- or 50-day ceasefire where we could have discussed demilitarization and a final truce. There were all kinds of opportunities to do that, and they elected not to.”

The interview came just days after Witkoff spoke in a podcast hosted by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, aired on Friday, during which the president’s Mideast envoy suggested that a demilitarized form of Hamas could have some role in Gaza after the war.

While he emphasized that “we can’t have a terrorist organization running Gaza because that won’t be acceptable to Israel,” Witkoff added that if Hamas were to disarm “they can stay for a while and even be politically involved” in Gaza.