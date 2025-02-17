Two Israeli-Arabs planning attacks for Hamas arrested

Investigators believe the brothers were preparing for a ‘military confrontation’ against Israel.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Two brothers from the Israeli Arab city of Arraba were arrested and indicted for preparing to carry out a terror attack for Hamas, it was cleared for publication on Monday.

The suspects, Yusef and Hadi Nasser, are accused of acquiring military equipment and learning to build explosive devices in preparation for a terror attack, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said.

Investigators believe the brothers were preparing for a “military confrontation” against Israel.

This case is part of a broader effort by security forces to thwart attacks inspired by Hamas since the war began. Multiple investigations have been launched against Israeli citizens suspected of supporting terrorist activities.

“The General Security Service and the Israel Police view with great seriousness any involvement of Israeli citizens in activities that endanger the security of the state, and will continue to take the measures at their disposal to thwart any threat and act to bring all those involved to justice,” the Shin Bet said.

The Haifa District Attorney’s Office has now filed indictments against the two for preparation for an act of terrorism, as well as training and instruction for terrorist purposes.