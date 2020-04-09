Two Israeli officers injured during shooting attack in Bedouin town

“The shooting that was carried out today against a police vehicle is very serious and I strongly condemn it,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By World Israel News Staff

On Thursday morning, Israeli security forces responded to a shooting incident in Rahat, a Bedouin town in southern Israel.

Two police officers sustained injuries when they were attacked upon their arrival in Rahat. Assailants also inflicted damage on two police vehicles during the attack, the Hebrew media reported.

According to Kan, the initial shooting was an outgrowth of an argument over land involving two local families.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement related to the incident.

“The shooting that was carried out today against a police vehicle is very serious and I strongly condemn it,” said the prime minister.

“The State of Israel will not tolerate attacks on the police who guard our citizens. I spoke about this with the Public Security Minister and I demanded that the lawbreakers be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law,” Netanyahu added.

Arab communities in Israel suffer from sky high crime rates, with community members perpetrating assaults and murders against one another in staggering numbers.

From warring clans to honor killings by family members, violent crime in Arab towns and cities in Israel remains a persistent problem.