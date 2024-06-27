Two killed in alleged Israeli strike near Damascus

The strike targeted the Hezbollah-run Jihad al-Bina development foundation.

By JNS

An Israeli air strike in the Damascus area on Wednesday night killed at least two people and wounded a Syrian soldier, Syrian state media reported on Thursday.

“Around 11:40 p.m., the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of points in the southern region,” a military source told the regime’s SANA outlet.

The attacks also caused “some material losses,” the report added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor aligned with the Syrian opposition, reported that the strike targeted the Hezbollah-run Jihad al-Bina development foundation, which the U.S. State Department has designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group.

Israel rarely admits to attacks on Syrian territory, although in February Jerusalem revealed that it had attacked more than 50 targets belonging to Hezbollah and other Iran-backed terror groups in Syria since Oct. 7.

Between Oct. 7 and May 15, Tehran’s proxies in Syria launched at least 40 projectiles across the border with Israel, according to the IDF.

Last week, a Syrian military officer was killed in a reported Israeli drone strike on a military outpost in the southwestern part of the country.

Earlier this month, at least 16 members of a pro-Iran terror militia were killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike on a copper plant in northern Syria.

On April 1, seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including the leader responsible for Syria and Lebanon, were killed in an attack on a building adjacent to the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

Israel did not officially take responsibility for the attack, but four Israeli officials told The New York Times that the IAF carried out the strike.

Thirteen days later, Iran launched an unprecedented combined attack on the Jewish state involving more than 300 drones and missiles in what Tehran said was retaliation for the Damascus incident.