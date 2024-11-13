UK museum educates kids on ‘apartheid, genocidal’ Israel

The disturbing content on display includes a map of 2022 Palestine that completely erases Israel and reference to the war against Hamas as “plausible genocide.”

By World Israel News Staff

A children’s exhibition at the Peterborough Museum in the UK presents Israel as an apartheid state that is committing genocide, according to a report from the Jewish Chronicle.

The disturbing content on display includes a map of 2022 Palestine that completely erases Israel, descriptions of Israeli cities as “Jewish colonies,” a quote that refers to Israel’s military campaign against the Hamas terror group in Gaza as “plausible genocide,” and a word search activity using the term “apartheid” to describe “the truth” about the Jewish State.

The exhibition, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, is called A History of Palestine – From the Bronze Age to 1948.

The term Palestine is never used to refer to the Bronze Age, only the late antiquity period, as noted by the JC.

The exhibition is rife with historical inaccuracies and misinterpretations of history, including denying that Jews have an ancestral connection to the modern Israeli state.

Jewish immigration to Israel is framed as a European colonial project, with no mention of the fact that Jews are indigenous to Israel, there has always been a Jewish population in the country, and that many Jews immigrated to Israel from nearby Middle Eastern countries.

A timeline entry referred to armed struggle against British control of pre-1948 Israel as a “Zionist terror campaign.”

Despite hosting the exhibit, the Peterborough Museum shirked responsibility for the historically inaccurate and inflammatory content on display.

“The Exhibition of Palestinian History and Culture explores the country, the place and its culture,” the museum said in a statement to the JC.

“It is a community run exhibition, organized, funded and run by a Peterborough based community group, which is using the Museum as exhibition space only,” the statement continued.

“We aim to be a neutral space which provides our visitors with knowledge about a diverse range of subjects in order to open up conversations.”