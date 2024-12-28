United Nations ‘condemns’ Israel for responding to Houthi attacks, decries ‘escalation’ of violence

Officials associated with the Houthis claim that it will continue to attack Israel until the so-called ‘genocide’ in Gaza ceases.

By The Algemeiner

In its latest salvo against the Jewish state, the United Nations (UN) condemned Israel for executing retaliatory strikes against the Houthi terror group in Yemen.

“The Secretary-General condemns escalation between Yemen and Israel,” Stéphanie Tremblay, a UN spokesperson, said in Thursday statements on behalf of UN Secretary General António Guterres.

“The Secretary-General is gravely concerned about intensified escalation in Yemen and Israel. Israeli airstrikes today on Sana’a International Airport, the Red Sea ports and power stations in Yemen are especially alarming. The airstrikes reportedly resulted in numerous casualties including at least three killed and dozens more injured” Tremblay added.

On Thursday, Israel launched a barrage of missile attacks on Houthi bases in Yemen, provoking international outrage.

Israel targeted a major airport in Sanaa and ports in Hodeida, Al-Salif and Ras Qantib, and power stations, locations the Jewish state claims were used by the terror group to sneak in both Iranian weapons and high-ranking Iranian officials.

On Friday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for an airstrike aimed at Ben Gurion Airport, claiming that the attacks were carried out in retaliation against Israel’s targeting of Sana’a International airport.

The Israeli strikes followed days of Houthi missile and drone launches towards the Jewish state’s airspace. The Houthis have repeatedly attacked the Jewish state in the year following the Oct. 7 slaughters in Israel.

Officials associated with the terrorist organization claim that it will continue to attack Israel until the so-called “genocide” in Gaza ceases.

In reference to the strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “The Houthis, too, will learn what Hamas and Hezbollah and Assad’s regime and others learned.”

Israeli officials have long accused the UN of having a bias against the Jewish state. Last year, the UN General Assembly condemned Israel twice as often as it did all other countries.

Meanwhile, of all the country-specific resolutions passed by the UNHRC, nearly half have condemned Israel, a seemingly disproportionate focus on the lone democracy in the Middle East.

Weeks following the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel, the UN adopted a resolution calling for a “ceasefire” between Israel and the terrorist group. The UN failed to pass a measure condemning the Hamas atrocities of Oct. 7.

In June, the UN put Israel on its so-called “list of shame” of countries that kill children in armed conflict. Israel is considered to be the only democracy on the list.