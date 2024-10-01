US announces $336 million in aid to Palestinian Arabs

Monday’s announcement brings the total U.S. humanitarian assistance for Palestinian Arabs to more than $1 billion since October 2023.

By JNS

On Monday, the United States announced nearly $336 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Arabs living in the Gaza Strip and Judea and Samaria.

The additional funding will help those “affected by the ongoing conflict,” according to a statement released by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The funding will enable USAID partners to continue providing humanitarian aid, food assistance, emergency health care, psychosocial services, safe drinking water, hygiene products and sanitation services, the statement said.

It will also support emergency shelters to displaced Gazans ahead of the coming winter months.

Monday’s announcement brings the total U.S. humanitarian assistance for Palestinian Arabs to more than $1 billion since October 2023.

“Over the last year, this conflict has cost the lives of innocent Palestinians and Israelis and has left Gaza and the West Bank in a state of humanitarian crisis and dire humanitarian need,” USAID said.

The United States calls on all parties to agree to a ceasefire deal and an immediate release of hostages, “and to allow for the immediate scale-up of humanitarian aid moving into and throughout Gaza,” the statement concluded.