US impatient with Israel: ‘Everyone is pursuing a hostage deal except them’

President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House on February 4, 2025. (Shutterstock)

US officials said that many countries are pushing for an agreement and alleged that Israel is dragging its feet.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Trump administration officials reportedly expressed frustration over the absence of an Israel-Hamas hostage deal.

According to Doha and Washington sources, “Everybody wants to pursue a hostage deal except for them.”

US officials said that many countries are pushing for an agreement and alleged that Israel is dragging its feet, “Everyone is working to promote a comprehensive deal—except Israel.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that the return of the remaining 58 hostages is a top priority. Still, it reserves the right to continue the war until Hamas is eliminated and removed from power in Gaza.

“The Americans are doing everything they can to reach a comprehensive agreement and end the war in Gaza,” the officials said. “President Trump wants, and that’s what he instructed his team to pursue.”

According to Axios, Trump has become impatient with the ongoing war in Gaza, was upset by images of Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip, and instructed his aides to tell Netanyahu to “wrap it up.”

This week, Netanyahu compromised and allowed the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza amid reports that civilians were running out of food.

The premier received harsh criticism for the move from hawkish ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said that allowing aid into the Strip was “giving oxygen” to Hamas.

Video footage has proven that Hamas terrorists have repeatedly seized aid trucks and stolen humanitarian supplies from civilians.

“The president is frustrated about what is happening in Gaza. He wants the war to end, he wants the hostages to come home, he wants aid to go in, and he wants to start rebuilding Gaza,” a White House official said.

An Israeli official commented that Netanyahu does not feel intense pressure from Trump and added, “If the president wants a hostage and ceasefire deal in Gaza, he needs to put much more pressure on both sides.”

Last week, Israel accepted the latest US proposal calling for the release of 19 living hostages and 16 bodies during a 45-60-day ceasefire with the second phase of the deal requiring the return of the remaining hostages and the end of the war.

Hamas has not responded to the proposal.