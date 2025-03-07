US offers Hamas ceasefire extension in exchange for 10 hostages

Former Israeli hostages pose outside the US Capitol as guests of President Trump for his March 4th, 2025 congressional address. (The Hostages Families Forum and Hostage Aid)

This move by the U.S. marks a departure from the established policy of not negotiating directly with terrorist organizations.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In an unprecedented move, the U.S. has directly offered Hamas a two-month extension of the ceasefire in exchange for ten living hostages.

The ceasefire also includes the opening of crossings for Gaza residents and the resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries.

A Hamas source stated that it is currently studying the proposal.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that U.S. officials are engaged in talks and negotiations with Hamas officials.

U.S. Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff were involved in the discussions with the terrorist group.

“Dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what’s in the best interest of the American people is something that the president has proven he believes,” Leavitt said.

Reuters reported Thursday afternoon that, while Israel is not directly involved in the Gaza talks, progress is being made toward advancing to the next phase of the hostage deal.

The meeting, held overnight, included U.S. President Donald Trump’s Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler, senior Hamas officials, and representatives from mediators Egypt and Qatar.

The discussions focused on the future of the Gaza Strip and the potential governing body once the current conflict concludes.

Ibrahim al-Madhoun, a commentator associated with Hamas, noted that the primary focus of the talks between the Hamas representatives and the U.S. envoy was on hostage Idan Alexander, who holds both Israeli and American citizenship.

An Israeli official replied, stating, “Israel is not aware of any progress toward Phase 2 [of the truce].”

This marks the first time the U.S. has engaged in direct talks with Hamas, a group it designated as a terrorist organization 28 years ago, with no contact since.

Israeli officials in Jerusalem expressed strong disapproval of these talks, although a statement released Wednesday sought to soften the reaction, noting, “In discussions with the U.S., Israel conveyed its stance on direct talks with Hamas.”