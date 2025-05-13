US signs $142 billion defense sales agreement with Saudis, largest in history

President Donald Trump and Mohammed bin Salman al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, tour the Diriyah/At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site, May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP/Alex Brandon)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The White House announced that US President Donald Trump has signed the largest defense sales agreement in history, a $142 billion deal with Saudi Arabia.

The deal will include state-of-the-art equipment supplied by over a dozen US companies.

Sales will fall into five basic categories: airforce advancement and space capabilities, air and missile defense, maritime and coastal security, border security and land forces modernization, and information and communication systems upgrades.

In addition, the US will agree to train and strengthen Saudi armed forces and expand Saudi military training institutions.

The defense sales agreement is part of a larger $600 million investment commitment between the two countries.

Trump also announced Saudi Arabia’s $600-billion commitment to invest in the United States in energy, security, defense, technology, and minerals. In addition, the president said that the U.S. will lift its sanctions on Syria.

“The package signed today, the largest defense cooperation deal in US history, is a clear demonstration of our commitment to strengthening our partnership,” a White House fact sheet said.

During the Biden Administration, a similar deal failed to materialize after Saudi Arabia declined to normalize ties with Israel over the disagreement concerning a Palestinian state as a precondition.

The fact sheet did not reveal whether Lockheed’s F-35 jets would be available to Saudi Arabia for purchase, an item they have expressed interest in for years.