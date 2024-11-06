Vandals strike Jewish fraternity AEPi house at Temple University in Philadelphia

One of two possible suspects who twice vandalized the off-campus house of Alpha Epsilon Pi. (Twitter Screenshot)

Temple University police released a series of images of the suspected culprits, who appear to be college-age men.

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

Anti-Jewish hate reared its head at Temple University in Philadelphia over the weekend, with a spree of vandalism at the off-campus dwelling of the predominantly Jewish Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) fraternity.

“Vandalism and harassment are not viable forms of protest,” university president John Fry said in a statement on Monday.

“Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and we cannot allow it to be normalized on our campuses or within our community.”

He continued, “As law enforcement pursues its criminal investigation, the university will also launch its own thorough investigation. Any student found to be involved will face strict disciplinary action under the Student Conduct Code, up to and including expulsion …While incidents like this are deeply unsettling, they will not impact the collective resolve of our community to support Jewish life at Temple University and to respond decisively to antisemitism.”

On Monday, Temple University police released a series of images of the suspected culprits, who appear to be college-age men. One of them concealed his identity, while the other did not.

The first case occurred on Friday and involved graffiti painted on the AEPi residence, although Temple’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) did not elaborate on what was spray painted.

Then on Sunday, an individual wrote “antisemitic graffiti” on the residence, according to DPS.

The phrase “Israel [equals] genocide” was reportedly written on the building one of the days.

Commenting on the two incidents of vandalism, the Philadelphia office of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said that anti-Zionist hate crimes do not advance the Palestinian cause.

“This is simply harassment of Jews,” the group said. “Thank you to President John Fry for condemning this criminal activity. We hope the investigation is quick and whoever responsible is held accountable.”

The AEPi fraternity has been targeted in four different acts of vandalism or trespassing since early May, The Temple News reported.

The latest vandalizing of the AEPi house was not the first of its kind on US college campuses this semester. Last month, a sukkah was vandalized at Simmons University, located in Boston, Massachusetts.

The culprits graffitied “Gaza liberation sukkah” on the structure, which was built for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

“Simmons condemns this antisemitic vandalism of a Jewish religious symbol on our campus. This unacceptable act is being actively investigated as a potential hate crime,” university president Lynn Perry Wooten said in a statement following the incident.

“The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority. Speech and behavior that is threatening, harassing, or intimidating are not protected forms of expression and will not be tolerated.”

As The Algemeiner has previously reported, anti-Israel activity on college campuses has reached crisis levels in the year since Hamas’s massacre across southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

According to a recent report by the ADL, higher education saw a “staggering” 477 percent increase in anti-Zionist activity involving assault, vandalism, and other phenomena during the 2023-2024 academic school year.

The report added that 10 campuses accounted for 16 percent of all incidents tracked by ADL researchers, with Columbia University and the University of Michigan combining for 90 anti-Israel incidents — 52 and 38 respectively.

Harvard University, the University of California—Los Angeles, Rutgers University New Brunswick, Stanford University, Cornell University, and others filled out the rest of the top 10.

Violence, the report said, was most common at universities in the state of California, where anti-Zionist activists punched a Jewish student for filming him at a protest.

“The antisemitic, anti-Zionist vitriol we’ve witnessed on campus is unlike anything we’ve seen in the past,” ADL chief executive officer Jonathan Greenblatt said in September, after the report’s release.

“The anti-Israel movement’s relentless harassment, vandalism, intimidation, and violent physical assaults go way beyond the peaceful voicing of a political opinion. Administrators and faculty need to do much better this year to ensure a safe and truly inclusive environment for all students, regardless of religion, nationality, or political views, and they need to start now.”