Walz: Kamala picked me to put “white guys” at ease

The idea that Walz appealed to ‘white guys’ in his current political phase was a fantasy, but Kamala was just doing what Obama did.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Why did Kamala pick Gov. Tim Walz, a guy who lied about everything and whose only skill seemed to be a San Francisco liberal’s idea of dressing up as a rural white man?

Well mostly that.

Walz said Harris chose him, in part, because, “I could code talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck” and “put them at ease.”

The Minnesota governor described himself as the “permission structure” for white men from rural America to vote for Democrats.

Someone who uses the term “code talk” is either an academic or a con artist. And the thing is Walz couldn’t.

He could wear camo, pose with a shotgun or dress up for what he imagined being a gamer looked like, but all of it was pathetically fake.

Trump looked more plausible working at McDonald’s than Walz ever did in his cosplay.

The idea that Walz appealed to ‘white guys’ in his current political phase was a fantasy, but Kamala was just doing what Obama did.

Obama picked Joe Biden on the dubious theory that he appealed to traditional white working class voters, but, subconsciously or not, because he was an obnoxious buffoon.

Obama wanted a white second who was a bad joke who could never outshine him or be taken seriously.

Was this racial prejudice at work or just a Dem habit of crippling their VPs that led Biden to pick Kamala?

Either way though Kamala did it again, picking another Joe Biden, a political buffoon, to make herself look smart. But unlike Obama picking Biden, Walz didn’t make her look any smarter. He just dragged down the ticket even further.

And he’s doing it again by talking about how he was picked to put at ease “white guys watching football, fixing their truck”.

If there’s anything those white guys like, it’s being talked down to by a fake politician who then announces that his big skill in life is condescending to them on behalf of a racist party that hates them.

“Why have we lost the self-identity that the Democratic Party is for personal freedoms, middle-class folks, for labor folks. How did we lose it, where people didn’t self-identify with that?” Walz asked during his speech.

Maybe around the time that the Dems picked ‘code talkers’ to put white guys at ease about how they were going to take their guns, their trucks and everything else from them?