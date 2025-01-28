Washington Post cites sanctioned terror financier Samidoun in sympathetic piece highlighting ‘Palestinian prisoners’ freed in Israel-Hamas hostage deal

Washington, DC - July 19, 2017: Views from the rooftop of the Washington Post. (Shutterstock)

The U.S. Department of Treasury slapped sanctions on Samidoun just months ago for providing material support to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a terrorist organization that participated in Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attack.

By Lexi Boccuzzi, The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Post cited the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, an anti-Semitic organization under U.S. sanctions for providing material support to terrorists, in a sympathetic piece highlighting the “Palestinian prisoners” freed as part of the Israel-Hamas hostage deal.

The Post described Samidoun as an “activist network supporting Palestinian prisoners” and linked to a blog post on the group’s website titled, “90 Palestinian prisoners liberated by the Resistance on the first day of the Flood of the Free.”

The blog included photos from Gaza featuring Hamas flags and photos of the terror group’s deceased leader, Yahya Sinwar.

It also noted that “90 Palestinian prisoners were liberated from the jails of the Zionist occupation regime in the first day of the Flood of the Free (Toufan al-Ahrar) prisoner exchange, achieved by the Palestinian Resistance as part of the first stage of the ceasefire agreement imposed by the occupier.”

The Post did not note that the U.S. Department of Treasury slapped sanctions on Samidoun just months ago for providing material support to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a terrorist organization that participated in Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attack.

It did, however, cite Samidoun to assert that the freed “Palestinian prisoners” include “journalists, activists, teachers, students, and close relatives of high-profile Hamas figures.”

The Post went on to highlight a number of the released “prisoners,” including one member of the PFLP, which the outlet described as “a small leftist armed group.”

In another case, the Post described Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a terror organization that is holding Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud, a female civilian, as a “militant group.”

The piece reflects the extreme anti-Israel bias seen at the Post in the wake of Oct. 7. As of last summer, at least six members of the Post’s foreign desk previously wrote for Al Jazeera, the Doha-based news outlet bankrolled in part by Qatar’s Hamas-friendly government, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The Department of Treasury, in a joint action with Canada’s government, announced its Samidoun sanctions in October, describing the group as “a sham charity that serves as an international fundraiser for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization.”

The punitive measures bar U.S. citizens from doing business with Samidoun, and the group must forfeit any properties held in the country.

The Post’s decision to cite Samidoun in the wake of those sanctions aligns the outlet with some of the country’s most extreme anti-Israel student groups.

In November, less than a month after the Department of Treasury unveiled the sanctions, Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) distributed pamphlets encouraging classmates to “get involved” with Samidoun, the Free Beacon reported.

The pamphlets called for “revolution and resistance until liberation and return” and encouraged readers to “let your discomfort be your radicalization” and “kill the beast from within.” A QR code on the pamphlets, like the Post’s article, led to a webpage that directed visitors to Samidoun’s site.

CUAD is a coalition of Columbia University student groups that formed after the school suspended its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

The coalition was instrumental in organizing the illegal encampments that plagued Columbia in the spring. Its members distributed the pamphlets just outside of Columbia’s gates, and experts argued that they may have provided material support to a terror organization by doing so.

“A reasonable argument could be made that whoever produced these flyers are providing material support to a designated terrorist organization,” Foundation for Defense of Democracies senior vice president for research Jonathan Schanzer told the Free Beacon at the time. “In short, Samidoun shouldn’t be anywhere in the United States anymore.”

Niha Masih, one of the Post’s authors of the piece, has a long history of accusing Israel of genocide. In a 2014 social media post, she wrote, “For those gtng gleeful by Hamas rocket video pls rmbr Israel has killed more than 1800 civilians in #Gaza – any othr place it wd be genocide.”

The Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.