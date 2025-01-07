WATCH: ‘All hell will break out in the Middle East,’ vows Trump again during Mar-a-Lago presser

In response to a question about a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza, President-elect Donald Trump promised that Hamas would pay a heavy price for taking innocent people hostage and said there better be a deal by the time he takes office.

