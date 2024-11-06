WATCH: American lone soldier fires off a few rounds in honor of Trump’s victory November 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-american-lone-soldier-fires-off-a-few-rounds-in-honor-of-trumps-victory/ Email Print Upon hearing of Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 U.S. elections, this IDF soldier was so ecstatic he fired off a few celebratory rounds from his machine gun.An IDF soldier born in the US fires in honor of Donald Trump's victory. Listen to him (English) pic.twitter.com/NSFuYHgCLO— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) November 6, 2024 Donald TrumpelectionsIDF