WATCH: American lone soldier fires off a few rounds in honor of Trump’s victory

Upon hearing of Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 U.S. elections, this IDF soldier was so ecstatic he fired off a few celebratory rounds from his machine gun.

An IDF soldier born in the US fires in honor of Donald Trump's victory. Listen to him (English) pic.twitter.com/NSFuYHgCLO — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) November 6, 2024