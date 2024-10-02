Search

WATCH: Animated video from last October details Hezbollah’s ‘Conquer the Galilee’ invasion plan

Hezbollah’s invasion plan, dubbed ‘Conquer the Galilee,’ involved five Radwan battalions prepared to infiltrate and seize multiple communities across four sectors in northern Israel, aiming to cut off the region from the rest of the country and block reinforcements.

