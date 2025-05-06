Search

WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters and counter demonstrators spar outside New York’s Met Gala

Pro-Israel and opposing protesters gathered outside the Met Gala in Manhattan, where police were forced to break up multiple scuffles between the two sides; in some cases, members of the press were also assaulted.



