WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters and counter demonstrators spar outside New York's Met Gala May 6, 2025

Pro-Israel and opposing protesters gathered outside the Met Gala in Manhattan, where police were forced to break up multiple scuffles between the two sides; in some cases, members of the press were also assaulted.

NOW: Counter-protesters arrived outside of Met Gala, confronting Pro-Palestine protesters in Manhattan #MetGala2025 event pic.twitter.com/Xab6opx6KE— Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) May 5, 2025

NOW: Clashes outside of The MET Gala in NYC, then someone shoves a member of the press. pic.twitter.com/8w92OxkZXn— Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) May 5, 2025