WATCH: Antisemites in Dublin spit on visiting Israelis

Two Irish women accosted an Israeli businessman during his trip, hurling obscenities and exposing details of his itinerary before spitting on him and fleeing the scene.

IRELAND please share so the world can see the truth:

This is the true face of Ireland 2025 as experienced by Jews. @MichealMartinTD you can talk all you like in the US about what you are doing to combat Antisemitism but

since the Irish Government let the JewHate genie out of… pic.twitter.com/BFRY9JeYZR

— Irish Jewish Voice (@Irishchutzpah) March 14, 2025