WATCH: Before and after aerial views of Hodeidah port July 21, 2024

Israeli officials estimate the port will continue burning for several days because some airstrikes targeted the Houthis oil reserves.

WATCH Satellite images from MAXAR show the damage at the port of Al-Hudaydah in Yemen following the Israeli strike. pic.twitter.com/OGMC66jCf5 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 21, 2024

🔴🆕Almost 24 hours after the Israeli attack in Hodeidah, the fire continues to burn in the port area and the black smoke is still rising. pic.twitter.com/jyrvPxxlIl — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) July 21, 2024