WATCH: Ben Shapiro, Mossad agents light Independence Day torches May 1, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ben-shapiro-mossad-agents-light-independence-day-torches/ Email Print As Israel marks its 77th Independence Day, dozens of citizens and defenders of the state were honored with the ceremonial torch-lighting, including Mossad agents behind the devastating pager attack on Hezbollah, and outspoken Jewish political commentator Ben Shapiro. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-30-at-23.27.21_195a37c3.mp4 Ben ShapiroIndependence DayMossad