WATCH: Ben Shapiro, Mossad agents light Independence Day torches

As Israel marks its 77th Independence Day, dozens of citizens and defenders of the state were honored with the ceremonial torch-lighting, including Mossad agents behind the devastating pager attack on Hezbollah, and outspoken Jewish political commentator Ben Shapiro.







>