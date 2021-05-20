WATCH: Biden ‘doesn’t know what he thinks,’ says pundit on POTUS’s demand that Israel de-escalate in Gaza May 20, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-biden-doesnt-know-what-he-thinks-says-pundit-on-potuss-demand-that-israel-de-escalate-in-gaza/ Email Print “It’s a difficult situation for Biden because he doesn’t know what he thinks and he’s being pressured by the left caucus, and of course he wants to keep good relations with our greatest ally in the world,” says former U.S. Education Secretary Bill Bennett in discussion on the American president’s pressure on Israel for “significant de-escalation” in Gaza. GazaHamasJoe BidenUS foreign policyUS-Israel relations