Search

WATCH: B’nei Brak’s ultra-Orthodox community mourns terror victims

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-bnei-braks-ultra-orthodox-community-mourns-terror-victims/
Email Print

“It’s not even a war, just terror,” says Yanki Farber, foreign news reporter for hareidi website B’Chadrei Chareidim, who lives just a few minutes away from the site of the attack Tuesday evening.