WATCH: B’nei Brak’s ultra-Orthodox community mourns terror victims

A member of the Zaka rescue organization lights candles at the scene of a shooting attack in B’nei Brak, March 29, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

“It’s not even a war, just terror,” says Yanki Farber, foreign news reporter for hareidi website B’Chadrei Chareidim, who lives just a few minutes away from the site of the attack Tuesday evening.