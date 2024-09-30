WATCH: Canadian goes on vile antisemitic rant – ‘Hitler should have wiped every f—ing one of you off the planet’

‘Hitler should have wiped every f—ing one of you off the planet,’ the man yelled, along with various other antisemitic slurs.

Language warning:

“HlTLER SHOULD HAVE WIPED EVERY FU—ING ONE OF YOU OFF THE PLANET!”

I’d love Justin Trudeau to explain how this hateful rant adds to Canada’s diversity.

Also. I always find them. Let’s find him.

Who is this Neanderthal?

DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/RvidMIuKx6

— dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) September 29, 2024