Search

WATCH: Canadian goes on vile antisemitic rant – ‘Hitler should have wiped every f—ing one of you off the planet’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-canadian-goes-on-vile-antisemitic-rant/
Email Print

‘Hitler should have wiped every f—ing one of you off the planet,’ the man yelled, along with various other antisemitic slurs.

Language warning:

>