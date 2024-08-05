WATCH: Donald Trump claims Iran will attack Israel tonight August 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-donald-trump-claims-iran-will-attack-israel-tonight/ Email Print In a livestream interview with YouTube star Adin Ross, Trump confirmed hearing reports that Iran will attack Israel tonight in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. TRUMP: “Right now, I’m hearing there’s going to be an attack tonight by Iran on Israel.” pic.twitter.com/U6pD2dZiJG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 5, 2024 Adin RossDonald TrumpIran attacklivestream