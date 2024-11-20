WATCH: Donald Trump joins Elon Musk for sixth SpaceX Starship test launch

Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have formed a growing relationship since the X owner endorsed the now president-elect, and both have expressed excitement over further space exploration.

This is the moment Donald Trump realized Elon Musk is not fuckin around when he told him the mission of SpaceX is to make life multi-planetary pic.twitter.com/6jQJ8KwGFi — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) November 19, 2024