WATCH: Druze school sings Am Yisrael Chai at end-of-year ceremony

Incredible!!

This was an end of school year ceremony at a Druze school in Beit Jann.

They are singing Am Yisrael Chai ❤️🇮🇱

I have more faith in the Druze than in many of the members of my own tribe. pic.twitter.com/pOyGQ34DM5

