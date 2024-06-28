WATCH: Druze school sings Am Yisrael Chai at end-of-year ceremony June 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-druze-school-sings-am-yisrael-chai-at-end-of-year-ceremony/ Email Print The Druze community is an integral part of Israeli culture and life, with many Druzes serving in the IDF. Incredible!!This was an end of school year ceremony at a Druze school in Beit Jann.They are singing Am Yisrael Chai ❤️🇮🇱 I have more faith in the Druze than in many of the members of my own tribe. pic.twitter.com/pOyGQ34DM5— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) June 28, 2024 Am Yisrael ChaiDruzeschool graduation