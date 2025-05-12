WATCH: Edan Alexander’s hometown eagerly awaits his release

Thousands of Tenafly, New Jersey, residents woke up at dawn to support the Alexander family, who flew to Israel to reunite with their son Edan after his nearly 600 days in Hamas captivity.

NEW: Tenafly New Jersey residents celebrate the moment Edan Alexander returns to Israel after release by Hamas pic.twitter.com/h2LIk4IPeS — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) May 12, 2025