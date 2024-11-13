WATCH: Fake anti-Israel poster fools Greta Thunberg at rally in Tbilisi November 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-fake-anti-israel-poster-fools-greta-thunberg-at-rally-in-tbilisi/ Email Print A participant captured a photo with Thunberg while cleverly filming himself holding what appeared to be an anti-Israel sign, which actually read, ‘Palestine never existed. Israel is a country of heroes.’Greta in Tbilisi, Georgia My post No2 (video) A smart man is holding a sign that, in fact, reads in Georgian: “Palestine never existed. Israel is a country of heroes.” pic.twitter.com/4GuRB0Onck— Yisrael official (@YisraelOfficial) November 12, 2024 anti-IsraelGeorgiaGreta Thunberg