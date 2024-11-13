WATCH: Fake anti-Israel poster fools Greta Thunberg at rally in Tbilisi

A participant captured a photo with Thunberg while cleverly filming himself holding what appeared to be an anti-Israel sign, which actually read, ‘Palestine never existed. Israel is a country of heroes.’

Greta in Tbilisi, Georgia

A smart man is holding a sign that, in fact, reads in Georgian: “Palestine never existed. Israel is a country of heroes.” pic.twitter.com/4GuRB0Onck — Yisrael official (@YisraelOfficial) November 12, 2024