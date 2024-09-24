Search

WATCH: Family escapes devastation as Hezbollah rocket destroys home

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-family-escapes-devastation-as-hezbollah-rocket-destroys-home/
Email Print

A Hezbollah rocket directly hit a home in Rosh Pina, a community near the Lebanon-Israel border. Thankfully, the family followed IDF warnings and took shelter in their safe room, saving their lives.

Read  Iran and Hezbollah don't want a war with Israel

>