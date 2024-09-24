WATCH: Family escapes devastation as Hezbollah rocket destroys home

A Hezbollah rocket directly hit a home in Rosh Pina, a community near the Lebanon-Israel border. Thankfully, the family followed IDF warnings and took shelter in their safe room, saving their lives.

The family avoided a serious disaster by taking shelter in the safe room on time. pic.twitter.com/UTTZvmofKt

In one of the recent barrages, a Hezbollah rocket struck Rosh Pina.

This is someone's home, hit by a Hezbollah rocket from Lebanon aimed at murdering the family inside.

This is why we will continue fighting Hezbollah and all Iranian proxies that threaten Israelis.

This is why we will never apologize for defending our people.

Rosh Pina pic.twitter.com/hmPhSE30Jc

