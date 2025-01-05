Search

WATCH: Fatah spokesman – ‘All guns should be turned against the occupation’

Fatah spokesman Munir Al-Jaghoub stated that fighting should not take place between PA security forces and ‘resistance fighters,’ but the weapons should be turned against Israel.

