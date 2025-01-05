WATCH: Fatah spokesman – ‘All guns should be turned against the occupation’

Fatah spokesman Munir Al-Jaghoub stated that fighting should not take place between PA security forces and ‘resistance fighters,’ but the weapons should be turned against Israel.

Fatah Spokesman Munir Al-Jaghoub on Iranian TV: All the Guns Should Be Turned Against the Occupation; Fighting the Occupation Should Take Place in the Settlements and Mountains, Not Populated Areas pic.twitter.com/fU3KtJ3kjm — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 5, 2025