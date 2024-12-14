WATCH: Footage from Hamas prison shows inmates cruelly abused

The IDF released CCTV footage from al-Katiba prison in Gaza showing Hamas members Muhammed Shubaki and Mahmoud Abd al-Al, identified as part of Hamas’ internal security apparatus, abusing two prisoners.

