WATCH: Footage from Hamas prison shows inmates cruelly abused December 14, 2024

The IDF released CCTV footage from al-Katiba prison in Gaza showing Hamas members Muhammed Shubaki and Mahmoud Abd al-Al, identified as part of Hamas' internal security apparatus, abusing two prisoners.The IDF published CCTV footage of al-Katiba prison in Gaza. The footage shows Hamas members abusing two prisoners. Furthermore, the IDF identified the Hamas members as Muhammed Shubaki and Mahmoud Abd al-Al. Both work for Hamas' internal security apparatus, the IDF said. pic.twitter.com/7erPH25FuL— Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) December 14, 2024