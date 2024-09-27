WATCH: Former Progressive explains why October 7th changed her mind September 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-progressive-explains-why-october-7th-changed-her-mind/ Email Print Brianna Wu explains why the events of October 7th changed her mind about Progressivism: “I was under the impression that Progressives were for women’s rights and apparently I was mistaken.” She said the footage showing evidence of Hamas’s sexual crimes “should strike something primal inside of every woman as it did me.” Hamas sexual crimesOctober 7thprogressives