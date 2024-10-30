WATCH: Hezbollah command centers get obliterated by IDF engineering units October 30, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-command-centers-get-obliterated-by-idf-engineering-units/ Email Print The IDF has razed numerous villages bordering Israel which were supposed to be used as launching pads for Oct. 7th style attacks on Israeli communities.Here’s another one of Hezbollahs villages today.Serious explosions. pic.twitter.com/w3BAIUM87l— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 30, 2024 WATCH⚡️⚡️ Hezbollah homes today, watch if you enjoy serious explosions pic.twitter.com/fwxux5xXEK— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 29, 2024Israel is dismantling entire Lebanese villages, but don't forget Hezbollah is the victor lol pic.twitter.com/q7U2v7bSpj — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) October 30, 2024 command centersexplosionsIDF