WATCH: Hezbollah flaunts large arsenal of weapons in show of force July 5, 2024

The video shows Hezbollah terrorists driving several vehicles with various weapons and rocket launchers attached to them, along with retractable rocket launchers hidden underground.

Hezbollah published two videos showcasing their arsenals.Don't miss the underground hidden automatic rocket launchers.A very brutal war is coming! pic.twitter.com/EFR8XmGrYK— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) July 5, 2024