WATCH: Houthis warn US interests in Red Sea will be targeted if Trump starts ‘feud’ with Yemen

Houthi official Abdullah Al-Na’ami threatened U.S. Navy ships and other strategic interests in the Red Sea if President Trump attempts to harm Yemen or the Houthis in any way.

