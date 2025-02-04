WATCH: Houthis warn US interests in Red Sea will be targeted if Trump starts ‘feud’ with Yemen February 4, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-houthis-warn-us-interests-in-red-sea-will-be-targeted-if-trump-starts-feud-with-yemen/ Email Print Houthi official Abdullah Al-Na’ami threatened U.S. Navy ships and other strategic interests in the Red Sea if President Trump attempts to harm Yemen or the Houthis in any way.Yemeni-Houthi Official Abdullah Al-Na’ami Warns: U.S. Interests in the Region Are within the Range of Our Missiles, in Case Trump Starts a Feud with the Yemeni People pic.twitter.com/qTLumm9n1E— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) February 4, 2025 Abdullah Al-Na’amiHouthisRed SeaUS navy