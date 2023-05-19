WATCH: ‘I gave you the Golan Heights,’ Trump tells American Jews May 19, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-i-gave-you-the-golan-heights-trump-tells-american-jews/ Email Print Former President Donald Trump told American Jews in Miami on Thursday, “I gave you the Golan Heights,” referring to U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty during his tenure. He was warmly greeted, with one person saying, “You’re the best.” As noted by journalist Jacob N. Kornbluh, he didn’t give the region to anybody; rather, his administration, albeit the most pro-Israel in American history, recognized Israel’s control of the Heights, which it annexed in December 1981. 🙄Trump to American Jews: “I gave you the Golan Heights.” (Trump didn’t give the Golan Heights to nobody. He formally recognized Israel’s control of area. And it’s doesn’t belong to U.S. Jews) https://t.co/JAvxFTYxZk — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) May 19, 2023 Donald TrumpGolan HeightsTrump administrationUS-Israel relations