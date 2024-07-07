WATCH: IAF pounds Hezbollah rocket firing positions July 7, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iaf-pounds-hezbollah-rocket-firing-positions/ Email Print Hezbollah has been firing anti-tank missiles from civilian homes and communities, mirroring Hamas’ strategy of using human shields.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-07-at-16.08.31_28965797.mp4 🔴VIDEO: Hezbollah fires anti-tank missile from a civilian area in southern Lebanon.The terrorist organization Hezbollah continues to intentionally place weapons and infrastructure in civilian areas, using the people of Lebanon as human shields in terrorist attacks against… pic.twitter.com/JfhIHWm2Zk— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 7, 2024https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-07-at-18.07.35_db9f40b1.mp4 HezbollahIAFrocket launchers