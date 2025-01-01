Search

WATCH: IDF airstrike thwarts attempted weapon transfer in southern Lebanon

The IDF continues operations in southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire, as Hezbollah terrorists persist in threatening Israel by attempting to transport rockets and other weapons for eventual use against the country.

