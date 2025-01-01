WATCH: IDF airstrike thwarts attempted weapon transfer in southern Lebanon January 1, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-airstrike-thwarts-attempted-weapon-transfer-in-southern-lebanon/ Email Print The IDF continues operations in southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire, as Hezbollah terrorists persist in threatening Israel by attempting to transport rockets and other weapons for eventual use against the country.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-01-at-09.01.37_921cc1bb.mp4 HezbollahIDFLebanonWeapons