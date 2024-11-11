WATCH: IDF arrests dozens of Nukhba terrorists in Jabaliya November 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-arrests-dozens-of-nukhba-terrorists-in-jabaliya/ Email Print Since the IDF ramped up operations in the Strip to curb renewed Hamas activity, hundreds of militants have been arrested.Breaking: Mass surrender happening in Jabaliya.Hamas is collapsing. pic.twitter.com/XBTptgkdwW— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 10, 2024 BREAKING IDF captured dozens of Hamas’ elite nukba force terrorists overnight. pic.twitter.com/Tdf3emxlHU— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 7, 2024 arrestsHamasIDFjaba;iya