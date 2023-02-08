WATCH: IDF assists in search and rescue efforts in Turkey

An IDF delegation of 150 soldiers arrived early Tuesday morning in Turkey to assist with search and rescue efforts. An Israeli field hospital is also being established, with over 200 medical professionals who departed Wednesday morning to the devastated country.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) units participating in search & rescue efforts in Türkiye. pic.twitter.com/0JJ9DAVGnQ — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 8, 2023