WATCH: IDF drone uncovers tunnel shaft under child’s bed June 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-drone-uncovers-tunnel-shaft-under-childs-bed/ Email Print Dozens of Hamas weapons and tunnel shafts have been found inside children’s rooms, showing Hamas’s blatant disregard for human life. WATCH: IDF drone footage of a tunnel shaft found under a child's bed in a residential home in Rafah pic.twitter.com/6ZA8adebR1— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 20, 2024 dronesHamasIDFTunnels