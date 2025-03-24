WATCH: IDF intercepts Houthi missile over central Israel

Israeli air defenses intercepted another Houthi ballistic missile targeting civilian communities on Monday evening, marking the sixth attack in the past week.

The IDF confirmed the missile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory, with alerts… https://t.co/k5b7AWjOM7 pic.twitter.com/MgkxSze6bz

Sirens blared across multiple regions as Israel’s defense systems responded to an incoming projectile from Yemen.

MISSILE FROM YEMEN INTERCEPTED BEFORE ENTERING ISRAEL

Where is the international community? Why does the media refuse to report on this? No other country would tolerate this. pic.twitter.com/n8flNUPQC5

BREAKING: A Houthi ballistic missile has been intercepted over Israel.

Shrapnel from either the Israeli ballistic missile interceptor or the Houthi ballistic missile itself, landed on a fire & rescue station in the city of Beit Shemesh to the west of Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/rEcWJkBPJ7

ISRAEL SHOOTS DOWN YEMEN MISSILE ABOVE WEDDING CELEBRATION

As sirens wailed across Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted mid-air—right above a wedding canopy in Ashdod.

Footage captured stunned guests watching the sky as one attendee pointed upward:… https://t.co/RWDbd9b3lp pic.twitter.com/KLwE90WVzk

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 24, 2025