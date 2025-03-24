WATCH: IDF intercepts Houthi missile over central Israel March 24, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-intercepts-houthi-missile-over-central-israel/ Email Print Israeli air defenses intercepted another Houthi ballistic missile targeting civilian communities on Monday evening, marking the sixth attack in the past week.MISSILE FROM YEMEN INTERCEPTED BEFORE ENTERING ISRAELSirens blared across multiple regions as Israel’s defense systems responded to an incoming projectile from Yemen.The IDF confirmed the missile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory, with alerts… https://t.co/k5b7AWjOM7 pic.twitter.com/MgkxSze6bz— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 24, 2025 BREAKING: A Houthi ballistic missile has been intercepted over Israel.Where is the international community? Why does the media refuse to report on this? No other country would tolerate this. pic.twitter.com/n8flNUPQC5— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 24, 2025 Shrapnel from either the Israeli ballistic missile interceptor or the Houthi ballistic missile itself, landed on a fire & rescue station in the city of Beit Shemesh to the west of Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/rEcWJkBPJ7— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 24, 2025 ISRAEL SHOOTS DOWN YEMEN MISSILE ABOVE WEDDING CELEBRATIONAs sirens wailed across Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted mid-air—right above a wedding canopy in Ashdod. Footage captured stunned guests watching the sky as one attendee pointed upward:… https://t.co/RWDbd9b3lp pic.twitter.com/KLwE90WVzk— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 24, 2025https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-24-at-20.07.21_13981be2.mp4Read IDF strikes Hezbollah targets ahead of Nasrallah’s funeral in Beirut HouthisIDFYemen