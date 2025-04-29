WATCH: IDF, Israel honors fallen soldiers, terror victims on Yom HaZikaron

Yom HaZikaron is a solemn day of remembrance, uniting Israel in heartfelt tribute to the fallen soldiers and victims of terror who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s freedom and security.

Israel marks the start of Yom Hazikaron, memorial day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror. 316 soldiers fell this year and an additional 61 passed away from injuries in previous wars, totalling 25,420 casualties since 1860. Since October 7th, 934 civilians were murdered… pic.twitter.com/azue6QDCWO — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) April 29, 2025