WATCH: IDF, Israel honors fallen soldiers, terror victims on Yom HaZikaron

Yom HaZikaron is a solemn day of remembrance, uniting Israel in heartfelt tribute to the fallen soldiers and victims of terror who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s freedom and security.

 

 

