WATCH: IDF releases chilling footage from tunnel where six hostages were held before being murdered

The tunnel shaft beginning in a children’s room, and descending 20 meters, is where the IDF soldiers found the bodies of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lubnov, Carmel Gat, and Almog Sarusi.

WATCH: Footage of the tunnel where six Israeli hostages were held hostage and murdered by Hamas

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, Eden Yershalmi, Alex Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Ori Danino were held in horrific conditions before they were executed by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/qJk0lf2eWw

