WATCH: IDF releases chilling footage from tunnel where six hostages were held before being murdered

The tunnel shaft beginning in a children’s room, and descending 20 meters, is where the IDF soldiers found the bodies of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lubnov, Carmel Gat, and Almog Sarusi.

