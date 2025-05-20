WATCH: IDF spox summarizes recent operations in Gaza

The IDF has launched a new offensive, Operation Gideon’s Chariots, with the stated goals of fully dismantling Hamas, securing the return of all hostages, and ensuring the Gaza Strip can never again pose a threat.

Inside Operation Gideon’s Chariots: A targeted IDF mission to dismantle terror at its source.@LTC_Shoshani pic.twitter.com/LvPmDPli28 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 20, 2025