WATCH: IDF spox summarizes recent operations in Gaza May 20, 2025

The IDF has launched a new offensive, Operation Gideon's Chariots, with the stated goals of fully dismantling Hamas, securing the return of all hostages, and ensuring the Gaza Strip can never again pose a threat.Inside Operation Gideon's Chariots: A targeted IDF mission to dismantle terror at its source.@LTC_Shoshani pic.twitter.com/LvPmDPli28— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 20, 2025