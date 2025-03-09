Search

WATCH: Israel police intercept Arab car thief smuggling stolen vehicle to Judea and Samaria

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-police-intercept-arab-car-thief-smuggling-stolen-vehicle-to-judea-and-samaria/
Email Print

A suspect who stole a vehicle in southern Israel was swiftly intercepted by Jerusalem District Police and the Traffic Division, preventing its sale to Judea and Samaria for just 1,000 shekels.

>