WATCH: Israel strikes Hamas, responding to continued arson terror attacks July 5, 2021 Israeli warplanes overnight launched struck a Hamas rocket launcher and a weapons factory in the Gaza Strip in response to a new wave of arson balloon attacks. IDF Major-General Eitan Dangot, former Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, discusses Israel's change in policy. arson kitesarson terrorHamasIsrael-Gaza border