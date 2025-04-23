WATCH: Israeli ambassador to South Korea accosted by Hamas supporters while dining in restaurant April 23, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-ambassador-to-south-korea-accosted-by-hamas-supporters-while-dining-in-restaurant/ Email Print Anti-Israel protesters stormed the restaurant where Israeli Ambassador to South Korea, Rafael Harpaz, was dining, chanting “Free Palestine” and accusing him of supporting genocide.WATCHPro-Palestinian activists harass Israeli Ambassador to South Korea, Rafael Harpaz, while he was dining at a restaurant in Seoul.What’s going on in South Korea ? pic.twitter.com/OAO0dzz3TR— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 23, 2025 ambassadoranti-Israel protestersSouth Korea