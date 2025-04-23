WATCH: Israeli ambassador to South Korea accosted by Hamas supporters while dining in restaurant

Anti-Israel protesters stormed the restaurant where Israeli Ambassador to South Korea, Rafael Harpaz, was dining, chanting “Free Palestine” and accusing him of supporting genocide.

Pro-Palestinian activists harass Israeli Ambassador to South Korea, Rafael Harpaz, while he was dining at a restaurant in Seoul.

April 23, 2025