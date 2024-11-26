WATCH: Israeli jets smash Beirut as ceasefire announcement looms

In a lightning-fast 120-second operation, eight IDF fighter jets struck 20 terrorist sites in Beirut, targeting seven Hezbollah command centers and financial storage facilities with precision and overwhelming force.

I wasn’t kidding guys, take a look at this footage.

Beirut is shaking! Check out this footage. Non stop strikes

The Israeli Air Force’s strikes in Beirut are unprecedented in both visibility and scale.

The IDF is not only targeting intelligence assets but also projecting an image of victory and reinforcing its strategic stance. pic.twitter.com/uYiMxwdxfK

