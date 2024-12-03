Search

WATCH: Israelis dressed as Hamas supporters show brutal Oct 7 footage to anti-Zionists who can’t bear to watch

Two Israeli influencers, dressed as a Hamas supporter and a Hamas terrorist, pretended to celebrate footage from October 7th, while anti-Israel students were unable to stomach watching for more than a few minutes.

