WATCH: Israelis dressed as Hamas supporters show brutal Oct 7 footage to anti-Zionists who can't bear to watch December 3, 2024

Two Israeli influencers, dressed as a Hamas supporter and a Hamas terrorist, pretended to celebrate footage from October 7th, while anti-Israel students were unable to stomach watching for more than a few minutes.Great video by @_danieltbraun showing the absurdity of colleage students who are pro PalestineFree Palestine sharmuta pic.twitter.com/Kv5IkIRtzc— Uri Israel (@Israel2252) December 2, 2024